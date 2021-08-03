Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $18.58 million and approximately $547,740.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00045184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00100438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00141005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,288.77 or 0.99882294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.54 or 0.00841394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

