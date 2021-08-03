WAX (WAXP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.85 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $260.61 million and $10.85 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000066 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00098119 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,765,973,621 coins and its circulating supply is 1,692,135,240 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.