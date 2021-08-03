WaykiChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.33 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $28.27 million and $3.33 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00062032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.36 or 0.00802001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00093866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042148 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars.

