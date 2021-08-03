WCF Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WCFB opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20. WCF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

