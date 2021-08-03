WCF Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WCFB opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20. WCF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $9.50.
About WCF Bancorp
