WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.50

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €5.50 ($6.47) and last traded at €5.40 ($6.35), with a volume of 6213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €5.46 ($6.42).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €4.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.74 million and a PE ratio of 42.00.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

