Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 57,855 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,855 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,276,000 after buying an additional 1,078,211 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.85.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.70. 101,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,858. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

