Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 180,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Wendy’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 120,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

The Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

