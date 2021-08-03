Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 3,445 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after acquiring an additional 719,314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after buying an additional 341,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,549,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $47,605,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $493.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $490.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $321.77 and a one year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

