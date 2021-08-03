Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $105.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,228. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $111.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.91.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

