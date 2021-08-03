Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Buys 680 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.76. 6,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,853. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $122.45 and a 1 year high of $190.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.60.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.