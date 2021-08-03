Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Buys 693 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 7.2% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $30,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.31. The stock had a trading volume of 222,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

