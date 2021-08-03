Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 39,715 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Crown by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,679,000 after purchasing an additional 257,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Crown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $99.48. 25,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,324. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.73. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.16 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

