Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,511,000 after acquiring an additional 451,814 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,378,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,047,000 after acquiring an additional 389,121 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,570,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,398,000 after acquiring an additional 385,389 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.61. The company had a trading volume of 33,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

