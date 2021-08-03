Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85,740 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $52.19. 1,645,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,822,236. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

