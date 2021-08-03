Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,360,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,761,000 after purchasing an additional 188,896 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 781,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,251 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,799,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 154,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 567,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,088. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

