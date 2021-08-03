Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.71. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

