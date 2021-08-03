Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,015. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

