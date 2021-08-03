Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases 1,170 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 74,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,147,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.14. The stock had a trading volume of 940,786 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.61. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

