Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases 5,904 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,501,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,417 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 44.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,001,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,688 shares during the period. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,792 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,802,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.02. 17,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,671. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

