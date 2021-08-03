Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases 9,422 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.85. 298,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.