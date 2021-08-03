Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock traded up $6.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $880.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $920.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $876.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

