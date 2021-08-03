Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Curi Capital bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.86. The stock had a trading volume of 67,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,432. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.27.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

