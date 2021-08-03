Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,650,000 after acquiring an additional 94,418 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,107,000 after acquiring an additional 388,328 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,967,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,723,000 after acquiring an additional 273,938 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. 327,293 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

