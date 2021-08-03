Wealth CMT Has $15.41 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth CMT grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 10.0% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $15,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,024,192 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96.

