Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Calix (CALX)

Calix (NYSE: CALX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/2/2021 – Calix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Calix provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers and grow their value. “

7/30/2021 – Calix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Calix provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers and grow their value. “

7/28/2021 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Calix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

7/23/2021 – Calix is now covered by analysts at Barrington Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Calix is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CALX traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $45.74. 8,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,087. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.56. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Calix by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,362 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Calix by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Calix by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 33,876 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

