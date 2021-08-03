Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hub Group (HUBG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) recently:

8/3/2021 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

7/30/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Hub Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

7/21/2021 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

7/20/2021 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

7/15/2021 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

7/13/2021 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

7/9/2021 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

6/28/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Hub Group is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.66.

Get Hub Group Inc alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.