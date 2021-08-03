Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA) in the last few weeks:

7/24/2021 – Magenta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

7/23/2021 – Magenta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

7/22/2021 – Magenta Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Magenta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

7/15/2021 – Magenta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

6/29/2021 – Magenta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Magenta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MGTA opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $416.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.35.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

