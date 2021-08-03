Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SSR Mining (SSRM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SSR Mining (TSE: SSRM):

7/17/2021 – SSR Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

7/16/2021 – SSR Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$35.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – SSR Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – SSR Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

6/24/2021 – SSR Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock.

SSRM stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.33. 18,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,198. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.29 and a 12-month high of C$33.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 17.69.

Get SSR Mining Inc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.