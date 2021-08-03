Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SSR Mining (SSRM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SSR Mining (TSE: SSRM):
- 7/17/2021 – SSR Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$24.00.
- 7/16/2021 – SSR Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$35.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – SSR Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – SSR Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$35.00.
- 6/24/2021 – SSR Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock.
SSRM stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.33. 18,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,198. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.29 and a 12-month high of C$33.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 17.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.
