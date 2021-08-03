Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mister Car Wash (MCW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE: MCW) recently:

7/20/2021 – Mister Car Wash is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Mister Car Wash is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Mister Car Wash is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Mister Car Wash is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Mister Car Wash is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Mister Car Wash is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Mister Car Wash is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Mister Car Wash is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MCW traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,765. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $24.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,507,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.18% of Mister Car Wash as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

