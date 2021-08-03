Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mister Car Wash (MCW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE: MCW) recently:
- 7/20/2021 – Mister Car Wash is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Mister Car Wash is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Mister Car Wash is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Mister Car Wash is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Mister Car Wash is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Mister Car Wash is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Mister Car Wash is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Mister Car Wash is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of MCW traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,765. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $24.49.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,507,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.18% of Mister Car Wash as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.