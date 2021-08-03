Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Precision Drilling (PDS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) in the last few weeks:

7/26/2021 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.99 price target on the stock.

7/24/2021 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

7/23/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/7/2021 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/7/2021 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/4/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$44.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PDS opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.04. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

