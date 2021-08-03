Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WEX (WEX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WEX (NYSE: WEX) recently:

8/2/2021 – WEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – WEX had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – WEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $260.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – WEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – WEX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – WEX is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE WEX opened at $184.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.18.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 42.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 339.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 33.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 55.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

