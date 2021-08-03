Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $360.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on LIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.
Shares of LIN opened at $300.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $310.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 7.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Linde by 1.5% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Linde Company Profile
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.