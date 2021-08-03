Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $360.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Shares of LIN opened at $300.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $310.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Linde will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 7.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Linde by 1.5% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

