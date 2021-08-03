Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,092 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 4.6% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $60,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $239,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,747 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,983,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,381,176. The stock has a market cap of $192.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

