Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.
WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.
NYSE WELL opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,190 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
