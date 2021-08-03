Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE WELL opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,190 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.