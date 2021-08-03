Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.75

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.75 and last traded at C$12.60, with a volume of 503359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Several research firms recently commented on WDO. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 38.36.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$45.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.0072629 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$666,705.60. Also, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,809,678.64.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

