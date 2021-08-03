West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.54

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$91.54 and last traded at C$89.21, with a volume of 479730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$118.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$170.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.58 billion and a PE ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$88.92.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 11.0000007 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.73%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

