Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,141,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,726 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 10.97% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $41,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

