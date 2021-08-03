Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 136.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601,759 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915,860 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,210 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.23.

NYSE WES traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,048. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.04. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.20%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

