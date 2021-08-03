Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.78

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.78 and last traded at C$21.35, with a volume of 102212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

WTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 0.9858901 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

