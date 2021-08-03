Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $322.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to report $322.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $288.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $367.76 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $247.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

