WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $1.03

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002651 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $754.84 million and approximately $30.91 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00041063 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008263 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002096 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 934,738,410 coins and its circulating supply is 734,738,409 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

