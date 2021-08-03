William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $13.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.83. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.28 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $434.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $436.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

