Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $154.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

