Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Lifted to “Buy” at MKM Partners

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.56.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $8.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.32. 56,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.96.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.