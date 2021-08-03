Wing Reaches Market Cap of $31.42 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Wing has a total market cap of $31.42 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wing has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.27 or 0.00044933 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00045256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00100980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00142255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,338.27 or 0.99775623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.14 or 0.00840986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,945,068 coins and its circulating supply is 1,820,068 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

