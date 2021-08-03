Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CFO Sells $2,559,185.85 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CFO Michael Skipworth sold 14,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Skipworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.92. The company had a trading volume of 350,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 182.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $177.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

