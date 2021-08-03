Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) COO Mahesh Sadarangani Sells 849 Shares

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mahesh Sadarangani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Mahesh Sadarangani sold 927 shares of Wingstop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total value of $160,324.65.

NASDAQ WING traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.92. The stock had a trading volume of 350,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,619. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $177.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 182.02, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.81.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Wingstop by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after buying an additional 142,350 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Wingstop by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 13,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

