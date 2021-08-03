Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) VP Sells $406,029.26 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of WING stock traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $172.92. 350,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,619. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 182.02, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $177.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.81.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.7% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $1,912,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $2,070,000.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
