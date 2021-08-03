Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) VP Sells $406,029.26 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WING stock traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $172.92. 350,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,619. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 182.02, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $177.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.81.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.7% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $1,912,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth $2,070,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.