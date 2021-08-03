Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,300 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 453.3 days.

WIPKF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$29.27 target price (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Winpak in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Winpak stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. Winpak has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $36.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

