Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$41.15. Winpak shares last traded at C$40.77, with a volume of 55,466 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Pi Financial raised shares of Winpak from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC set a C$40.47 price target on shares of Winpak in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Winpak in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.88.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$299.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.722125 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.54%.

About Winpak (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

